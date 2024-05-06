Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.82% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $76,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 263,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,438. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

