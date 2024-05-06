40,000 Shares in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of InFinT Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 409,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at InFinT Acquisition
In other InFinT Acquisition news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
InFinT Acquisition Price Performance
InFinT Acquisition Company Profile
InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InFinT Acquisition
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.