40,000 Shares in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of InFinT Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 409,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InFinT Acquisition

In other InFinT Acquisition news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of InFinT Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.50 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,313. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

