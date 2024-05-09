Jefferies Financial Group Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $100.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.92. 21,214,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,550,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

