LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,613. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

