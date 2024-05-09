LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
LCI Industries Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,613. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48.
LCI Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.
About LCI Industries
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.
