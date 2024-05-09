Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 10,203,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 43,164,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,333,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 15.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,117,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,403,000 after purchasing an additional 418,332 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 516,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.