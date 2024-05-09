Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Releases Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance
Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 2,916,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands
In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Topgolf Callaway Brands
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.