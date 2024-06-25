Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 205 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,386,421. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

