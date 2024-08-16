Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $165,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 349,553 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

MSOS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. 5,888,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,161. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $875.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

