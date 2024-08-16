Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

