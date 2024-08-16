4J Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,454 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 683.0% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 228,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,011,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.43. 4,183,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The company has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.78 and its 200-day moving average is $526.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

