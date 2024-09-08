Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sportradar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.63.

SRAD opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.90, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 935,909 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 152.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 236,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

