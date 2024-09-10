PFG Investments LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,649 shares of company stock valued at $21,526,716. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.25, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

