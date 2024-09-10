PFG Investments LLC Invests $1.36 Million in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,023 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $10,568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 167,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

