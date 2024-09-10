Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Cut by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.