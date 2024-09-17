Mizuho Boosts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $32.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

