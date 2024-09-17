Ricky Sandler Sells 369,470 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £2,612,152.90 ($3,450,664.33).

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Ricky Sandler acquired 555,333 shares of Entain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,254,863.14).

Entain Stock Performance

LON ENT opened at GBX 744 ($9.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 630.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 707.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,167.50 ($15.42).

Entain Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,968.75%.

ENT has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($15.06) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($15.10).

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

