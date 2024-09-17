Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in August

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Endesa Stock Performance

ELEZF stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Endesa has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.