EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.58.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

EOG opened at $121.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52,792.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,835 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

