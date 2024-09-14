CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$174.93.

TSE:CNR opened at C$161.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

