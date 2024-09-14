Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYFFree Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYF opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

