Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 4.2 %
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
