Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIM opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.29.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $487.42 million during the quarter.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
