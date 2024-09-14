Insider Buying: Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Acquires £1,038,500 in Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Clive Ian Kahn bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,077 ($27.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,038,500 ($1,358,048.91).

Clive Ian Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Clive Ian Kahn purchased 25,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £529,250 ($692,101.48).

ALPH stock opened at GBX 2,160 ($28.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £915.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,449.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,213.23. Alpha Group International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,460 ($19.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,630 ($34.39).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 787.04%.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

