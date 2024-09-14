Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 332.3% in August

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 332.3% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRCRF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 25,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.39.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
