Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 332.3% in August

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 332.3% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRCRF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 25,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

