Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.