ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.67.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.