Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. 12,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTH. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 297.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

