Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. 12,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.