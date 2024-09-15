Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Declines By 30.8%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS MALJF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.89. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Aerospace
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.