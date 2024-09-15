Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$181.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$181.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens raised Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$174.93.

Shares of CNR opened at C$161.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$167.41.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

