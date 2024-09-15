Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ZTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,774. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

