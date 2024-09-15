Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ZTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,774. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.