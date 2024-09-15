Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Declines By 30.1%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$5.00 during trading on Friday. Nolato AB has a fifty-two week low of C$3.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.85.
Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile
