Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Declines By 30.1%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$5.00 during trading on Friday. Nolato AB has a fifty-two week low of C$3.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.85.

Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

