3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,229.00

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,229 ($42.23) and last traded at GBX 3,228 ($42.21), with a volume of 6660312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($41.85).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,246 ($42.45) to GBX 3,192 ($41.74) in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.69) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,148 ($41.17).

3i Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of £31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 806.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,071.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,915.48.

In other 3i Group news, insider Peter McKellar purchased 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,113 ($40.71) per share, for a total transaction of £16,872.46 ($22,064.16). In related news, insider Peter McKellar purchased 542 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,113 ($40.71) per share, for a total transaction of £16,872.46 ($22,064.16). Also, insider Jasi Halai acquired 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($39.49) per share, with a total value of £23,254 ($30,409.31). Insiders acquired 1,317 shares of company stock worth $4,028,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also

