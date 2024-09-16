BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

BBSEY stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.13 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 85.25%. Equities analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Dividend Announcement

About BB Seguridade Participações

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.2127 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

(Get Free Report)

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.