BMO Capital Markets Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.33.

Transcontinental stock opened at C$16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.91. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$10.11 and a 52-week high of C$17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

