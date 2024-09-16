Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Price Performance

Shares of BTSDF stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Health and Happiness has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.

