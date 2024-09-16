CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,837,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 2,181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.2 days.

OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

