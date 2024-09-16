Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,376.0 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
Shares of Buzzi stock remained flat at $38.89 during trading hours on Monday. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.
Buzzi Company Profile
