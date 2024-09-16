Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWY stock opened at $215.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.49. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

