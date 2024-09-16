Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 446,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.89 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

