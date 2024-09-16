WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 131.4% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 48,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 111,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $122.25 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.62.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

View Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.