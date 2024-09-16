Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Acquires Shares of 322 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $143.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $149.79.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

