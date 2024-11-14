TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.63.
Element Fleet Management Price Performance
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
