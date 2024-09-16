Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $138.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.29.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $200,507. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,040,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

