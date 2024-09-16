GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.71 ($23.61).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.72) to GBX 1,900 ($24.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.19) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.80) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GSK Stock Performance

In other news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.11) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,413.42). Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.25) on Wednesday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,371.40 ($17.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,574.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,634.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,445.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,309.73%.

About GSK

)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

