Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rises By 38.8%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ALPMY opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.