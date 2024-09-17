HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Mizuho

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.55.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

