Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $83.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.