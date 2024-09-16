Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $48.00 at TD Securities

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,808,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 458.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 81.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.