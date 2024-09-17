Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.28. 501,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,662,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. SIH Partners LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% in the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 779,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,490,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

