Terril Brothers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 654,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 1.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %

WBD stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

