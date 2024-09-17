Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $107.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $90.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

